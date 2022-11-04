Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF opened at $3.59 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

