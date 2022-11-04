Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capco Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

