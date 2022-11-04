Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CFFN opened at $7.80 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

