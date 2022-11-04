Capricorn Energy’s (CRNCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 250 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.83) to GBX 255 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

