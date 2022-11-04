Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Volume of $947.56 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.71 billion and approximately $947.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.19 or 0.07754867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00091638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,336,143,686 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

