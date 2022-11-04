Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.03

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.80. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

