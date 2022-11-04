Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $363.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $227.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.32. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.