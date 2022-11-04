Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $363.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.00.
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $227.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.32. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
