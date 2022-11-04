Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.23 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $418.38 million and $13.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,264,385,642 coins and its circulating supply is 10,483,185,750 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,263,030,957 with 10,481,925,015 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03964146 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $10,277,511.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

