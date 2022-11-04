Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $419.84 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Casper has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $419.84 million and $11.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.53 or 0.31755683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,263,804,199 coins and its circulating supply is 10,482,644,631 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,263,030,957 with 10,481,925,015 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03964146 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $10,277,511.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

