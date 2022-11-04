Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.08 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
NYSE:CLS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 15,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
