Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.18 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.89 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.
Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
