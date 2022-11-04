Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.35 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003630 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 7% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $362.35 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000288 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.41 or 0.31826079 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,376,178 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

