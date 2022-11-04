Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 11,174,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,503,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,292,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

