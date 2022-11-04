Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 11,174,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,847,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.