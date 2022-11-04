Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after acquiring an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $609,445,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

