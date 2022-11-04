Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

