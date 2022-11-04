CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 4,513,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,841,000 after purchasing an additional 95,394 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

