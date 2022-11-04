Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,550 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 6.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 287,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 174,064 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 203,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,518,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

