Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys Shares of 7,700 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

