Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $247,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %

Synopsys stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.54. 20,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $315.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

