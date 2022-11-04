Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.09) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC raised Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centrica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
