CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 85,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

