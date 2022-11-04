CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CGG Trading Down 22.3 %
Shares of CGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 85,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
About CGG
