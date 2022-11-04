Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

