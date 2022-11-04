Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.23.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
