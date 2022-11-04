Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
