Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,330,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Chegg worth $344,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 354,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 29,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

