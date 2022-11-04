Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $183.77. 136,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

