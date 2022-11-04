Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.37

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.37 and last traded at $184.16, with a volume of 127916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $362.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

