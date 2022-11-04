China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.17

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and traded as low as $10.61. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 34,848 shares changing hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.16.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

