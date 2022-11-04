Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,391.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,573.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,469.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

