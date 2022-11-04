Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans $3.67 None Dividend

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 3.67 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $154.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 32.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.