ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Cut to $2.10

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered ChromaDex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,791. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 242.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

