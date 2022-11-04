CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Rating)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.