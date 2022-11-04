CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $32.90.
About CHS
