Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.98, but opened at $31.80. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chuy’s shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 65,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.