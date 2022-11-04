CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.33.

CI Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$13.11 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

