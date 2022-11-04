Citigroup Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.