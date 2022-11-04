Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AvePoint Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of AVPT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

About AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.