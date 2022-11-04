Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AVPT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.41.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
