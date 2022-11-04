Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,827 ($32.69) price objective on the stock.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,250 ($37.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($35.67).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,631 ($30.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,680.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,665.50. The company has a market capitalization of £24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,413.76. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($25.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($42.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

