Citigroup Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $35.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10,422.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 69,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 128.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

