Climb Global Solutions Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $31.01 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

