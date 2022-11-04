Climb Global Solutions Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ CLMB opened at $31.01 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
