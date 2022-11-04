Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,114,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019,220 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.39% of Cloudflare worth $1,055,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $9.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. 346,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,882. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

