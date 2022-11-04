Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

