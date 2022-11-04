Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

