Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

