Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

