Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,580 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 57,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 56,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.