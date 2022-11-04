Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,201 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

S traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 63,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,523. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $544,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

