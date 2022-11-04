Cobak Token (CBK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $54.62 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000289 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.14 or 0.31931066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

