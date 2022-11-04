Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 253,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 329,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

