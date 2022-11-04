Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.46-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 229,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 39,987.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 395,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.5% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,124,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 329,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 66.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 789,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,947,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

