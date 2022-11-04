Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGEAF. Scotiabank cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.