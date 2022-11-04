Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 348.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.4%.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

